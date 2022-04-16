Contact Us
Police & Fire

Body Found At Beach In Sands Point

Joe Lombardi
The area (marked in red) where the body was found: 30 Plum Beach Point in Sands Point.
The area (marked in red) where the body was found: 30 Plum Beach Point in Sands Point. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An investigation is underway after a body was found along a Long Island beach.

In Nassau County, Sands Point Police responded to a 911 call from a resident who was walking along the beach and discovered a dead body in the vicinity of 30 Plum Beach Point in Sands Point at around 9:10 a.m. Saturday, April 16,

The victim was pronounced dead by Sands Point Fire Department Ambulance personal and appeared to be a man in his 50s, Nassau County Police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

