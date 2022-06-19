Contact Us
Body Found At Baldwin Park

Joe Lombardi
Coes Neck Park Preserve.
Coes Neck Park Preserve. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after remains of a body were found at a Long Island park.

The remains of the unidentified male body were located  Saturday, June 18 at around 9:40 a.m. in Baldwin. in the water at the Coes Neck Park Preserve, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

