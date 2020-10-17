Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Killed In Hit-Run Crash With Dark-Colored SUV On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
The area of Americus Avenue in East Patchogue where the crash happened.
The area of Americus Avenue in East Patchogue where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a residential Long Island street.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 16 at about 7:25 p.m. in East Patchogue.

Officers responded to Americus Avenue just south of Atlantic Avenue after a 911 caller reported a body in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

 Upon arrival, it was determined that the man was struck by a vehicle.

Detectives determined the bicyclist, Santos Rivera, 40, of East Patchogue, was traveling northbound on Americus Avenue when he was struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives believe the vehicle that struck Rivera is a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage and fled westbound on Atlantic Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

