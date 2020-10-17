Bicyclist Killed In Hit-Run Crash With Dark-Colored SUV On Residential Long Island Street

An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a residential Long Island street.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 16 at about 7:25 p.m. in East Patchogue.

Officers responded to Americus Avenue just south of Atlantic Avenue after a 911 caller reported a body in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the man was struck by a vehicle.

Detectives determined the bicyclist, Santos Rivera, 40, of East Patchogue, was traveling northbound on Americus Avenue when he was struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives believe the vehicle that struck Rivera is a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage and fled westbound on Atlantic Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

