Bethpage Man Released Without Bail Arrested Again In Levittown

A machete-wielding man with a previous arrest for harassment was busted on Long Island after being caught rummaging through cars and stealing items, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department received multiple calls on Saturday, April 16, regarding a man going through cars with the weapon in Levittown.

Police said that the incidents happened on Jupiter Lane, Hickory Lane, and Mallard Road.

According to a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson, upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Bethpage resident Vincent Derosa, age 40, on Farm Ranch Road South at approximately 7:40 a.m. on April 16.

During a subsequent search, police said that multiple items reported stolen from vehicles in the area were recovered from Derosa, who was then taken into custody without further incident.

Derosa was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and no bail. No return court date has been announced.

Investigators noted that Derosa was previously arrested in September 2021 for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child and later released. He is scheduled to return to court on that incident on Tuesday, May 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.