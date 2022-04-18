Bethpage Man Carrying Machete Nabbed Stealing From Cars, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly being caught going through vehicles carrying a machete.

The incident took place around 7:40 a.m, Saturday, April 16, in Levittown.

According to detectives, officers received several 911 calls for a man going through cars and carrying a machete on Jupiter Lane, Hickory Lane, and Mallard Road, the Nassau County Police said.

Police Officers responded and located Vincent Derosa, age 40, of Bethpage, during a search of 539 Central Avenue on Farm Ranch Road South.

During a search of Derosa and his property, items were recovered that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in the area, the Nassau County Police said.

The items were identified by the victim and Derosa was placed under arrest without further incident, police said.

He was charged with grand larceny and petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

Derosa was previously arrested on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was released with an appearance ticket and no bail. He is due in court for that incident in May.

Detectives request if anyone believes they may have been a victim of Derosa, are requested to contact Eighth Squad Detectives at (516) 573-6853.

