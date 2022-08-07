Contact Us
Bayville Man Accused Of Shining Laser Pointer At Helicopter In Jericho

Nicole Valinote
Lance Lee
Lance Lee Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 32-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he shined a laser pointer at a helicopter, interfering with the pilot's ability to operate the aircraft.

A Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing an area in Jericho at about 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, when Lance Lee, of Bayville, pointed a green laser pointer at the aircraft, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The pilot determined that Lee was located at The Edgewood Motel at 38 Jericho Turnpike, and Lee was arrested at the motel following an investigation, police said.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

NCPD said Lee was charged with:

  • First-degree directing a laser at an aircraft
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment 
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration 

He was released on an appearance ticket and is set to be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 26, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.