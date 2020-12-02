Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Barricaded Man Who Threatened Doctor Ends Standoff Inside Long Island Home, Police Say

Southampton Police were able to talk down a suicidal man who had allegedly threatened a doctor. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Facebook

A barricaded, suicidal man who threatened a doctor was rescued inside a Long Island home.

The incident took place around 11:17 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, when the department received a call regarding a suicidal subject at a residence in Hampton Bays, said Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

The man had made threats against a doctor and threats of suicide, Ralph said.

Patrol Officers responded along with members of the Emergency Service Unit and negotiators and at 1:25 p.m. negotiators were able to bring a peaceful resolution to the incident.

