Bank Robbery Spree: Suspect Nabbed After String Of Incidents In Nassau County

A suspect has been apprehended after a string of bank robberies and attempted robberies on Long Island that started in early January.

At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the suspect, identified as Willian Andrade Jordan, age 31, entered the Bank of America in Baldwin, at 2300 Grand Ave., approached a teller, passed a note threatening a gun and a knife and demanded three thousand dollars, Nassau County Police said.

The 29-year-old female victim walked away from her station and Jordan fled the scene on foot without receiving any proceeds, according to police. No injuries were reported.

During the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives located Jordan on South Long Beach Road in Freeport and at 4:50 p.m. Friday he was placed under arrest without incident.

Jordan, who police say is currently homeless, is also responsible for the following robberies and attempted robberies:

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12:15 p.m.: Chase Bank, 10 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 3:23 p.m.: TD Bank, 855 Franklin Ave., Garden City

Wednesday, 2:29 p.m.: Bank of America, 248 Post Ave., Westbury

Friday, Jan. 6, 1:20 p.m.: Webster Bank, 339 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre

Jordan is charged with:

Two counts of third-degree robbery,

Three counts of third-degree attempted robbery.

He was due to be arraigned on Saturday, Feb. 11 at First District Court in Hempstead.

