Baldwin Man Busted With Heroin, Cocaine, 'Billy Club' After Warrant Search, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said a search warrant uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Cristopher Shaw, age 43, of Baldwin, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in Baldwin, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NCPD said a search warrant conducted in the 2000 block of Grand Boulevard led investigators to recover the following:
- Heroin
- Cocaine
- Liquid morphine
- A "billy club" baton
- Large quantities of assorted pills
- United States currency
- Drug paraphernalia
Police said Shaw was arrested at the scene without incident, and he was charged with:
- Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Four counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, April 9, police said.
