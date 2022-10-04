Baldwin Man Busted With Heroin, Cocaine, 'Billy Club' After Warrant Search, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said a search warrant uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Cristopher Shaw, age 43, of Baldwin, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in Baldwin, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a search warrant conducted in the 2000 block of Grand Boulevard led investigators to recover the following:

Heroin

Cocaine

Liquid morphine

A "billy club" baton

Large quantities of assorted pills

United States currency

Drug paraphernalia

Police said Shaw was arrested at the scene without incident, and he was charged with:

Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Four counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, April 9, police said.

