Bail Reform Allowed Suspect To Stab Innocent Victim, Suffolk Sheriff Says

A knife-wielding Long Island man, a suspect in a recent stabbing in New York City, had recently been released from jail in Suffolk County due to bail reform, according to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr.

Quandale Linton, age 26, of Hauppauge, was arrested on Wednesday, March 10, in the parking lot of the First District Court in Central Islip following the attack, said the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

According to Toulon, Linton had been released on his own recognizance from the 1st District Court in Central Islip, in line with New York State bail reform guidelines.

During the attack on the sheriff's deputy, Linton was circling the parking lot of the courthouse in his car and approached a group of deputies outside.

One deputy approached the car and asked if Linton needed assistance. Linton aggressively opened his car door into the deputy and attacked him, putting him in a chokehold, Toulon said.

Other deputies responded and Linton was taken into custody.

He was charged with felony assault with:

Intent to cause physical injury to an officer

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest.

Linton was released from the court the following day.

On Thursday, April 8, Linton was seen wielding a knife, stabbing and chasing a man in the middle of Madison Avenue in East Harlem, the sheriff said.

NYPD officers responded and Linton dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

The knife used in the stabbing. Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with attempted murder.

“Linton would still be held in the Suffolk County Correctional Facility were it not for the bail reform legislation enacted by the NYS Legislature last year,” said Toulon. “This legislation did not make our communities safer, as evidenced by the recent actions by Mr. Linton.”

Sweeping reforms that ended cash bail for all misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges in New York State took effect Jan. 1, 2020.

“Judges used to have some discretion on whether or not an individual should be held on bail,” added Toulon “This suspect was given a court date and told to come back for court. Instead, he got a knife and attacked another person.”

