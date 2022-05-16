Baby Rescued From Parked Car In Merrick

A Long Island woman is facing charges after a baby had to be rescued from a parked car.

The 5-month-old boy was found alone by a good Samaritan just after 10 a.m. Monday, May 16 in Merrick, near the HomeGoods store on Merrick Road, according to Nassau County Police.

The witness told a 911 operator they removed the child from the car after finding all the windows up and the doors unlocked. The child was also crying.

After waiting a short time for a parent to appear, the witness called 911.

There was still no sign of a caregiver by the time officers arrived, police said.

Medics were called in to evaluate the boy and found no signs of injury. He ultimately went home with a relative, police said.

Police eventually arrested Caroline Salorilo, age 34, of Long Beach, when she arrived back at the car.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and will be arraigned Tuesday, May 17, at First District Court in Hempstead.

