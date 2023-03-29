Attempted Robbery: Levittown Teen Punches Victim In Face, Police Say

Contact Us
Ryan Romano
Ryan Romano Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island teen was arrested after allegedly punching a victim in the face and demanding all of the person's money.

The incident took place in Levittown around 5:40 p.m., Tuesday, March 28 on Drake Lane.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Ryan Romano, age 18, of Levittown, saw another teen, also 18, drive past his home and began to follow him.

The victim drove to a friend’s home on Drake Lane in Levittown. When he arrived, Romano ran over to the victim's driver's side window and yelled at him to hand over all of his money, police said.

Police said when the victim refused, Romano punched the victim in the face causing substantial pain and bruising, and then fled the scene. 

Officers located Romano at his home and he was arrested without incident. 

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Romano was charged with attempted robbery and assault. 

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, March 29 in Hempstead.

