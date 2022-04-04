Contact Us
Arrest Made After Man, Woman Stabbed, Baby Injured In East Meadow

Zak Failla
An East Meadow man was charged with attempted murder. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
Cooper Drive in East Meadow Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing multiple charges of attempted murder after being arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife and daughter during a domestic dispute, authorities announced.

Nassau County police officers responded to a home in East Meadow at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, where there was a report of a domestic incident on Cooper Drive.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found a 38-year-old woman - whose name has not been released - with multiple stab wounds and an 18-month-old girl with a laceration to her arm, as well as a contusion and abrasions on her head.

While investigating the scene, officers also found a 37-year-old man who had a laceration to his neck, police said, which was reportedly self-inflicted during a suicide attempt.

The child was treated and later released to members of her family, police said on Monday, April 4. The woman suffered serious physical injuries and is still listed in stable condition in a local area hospital.

Investigators also announced the arrest of East Meadow resident Christopher Alvarado, age 37, who also remains hospitalized, in connection to the incident.

Alvarado was charged with two counts of attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child during a bedside arraignment at the hospital on Sunday, April 3. 

