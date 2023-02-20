Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Long Island Man Accused Of Driving Drunk After Crash Between SUV, Pickup Truck
Police & Fire

Armed Robbery: Suspect On Loose After Incident At East Hills Gas Station

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Mobil station at 449 Glen Cove Road in East Hills.
The Mobil station at 449 Glen Cove Road in East Hills. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A suspect is on the run after an overnight armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

The suspect entered the Mobil station in East Hills, located at 449 Glen Cove Rd. at about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, Nassau County Police said.

He approached a 54-year-old employee, grabbed his arm, placed a black firearm to the victim's back, and walked him to the cash register demanding money. 

The worker, fearing for his life, complied and gave the suspect an unknown amount of US currency. 

The suspect fled westbound on the North Service Road. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as being White, 5-foot-7 with an average build, wearing a black ski mask, camouflage sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and black gloves.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.