Armed 21-Year-Old Nabbed After Carjacking BMW At Long Island Restaurant, Police Say

A gun-wielding man is in custody after allegedly carjacking a BMW outside a Long Island restaurant and taking officers on a short chase, police said.

Two people were approached in the parking lot of Cirella’s Restaurant on Broadhollow Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9 by a 21-year-old man armed with a gun who demanded their vehicle.

Suffolk County Police investigators said that the pair complied and the man - later identified as West Shirley resident Jahmohri Mitchell - then took off in the BMW.

Officers spotted the BMW on Long Island Avenue in Medford, though when they attempted to pull him over, Mitchell proceeded to speed away.

Police said that officers were forced to deploy stop sticks on Mill Road in Medford, at which point Mitchell fled on foot. Officers chased him and he was taken into custody at 1:32 a.m. on June 9.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with:

First-degree robbery;

Second-degree robbery;

Criminal use of a firearm;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;

Resisting arrest.

Mitchell is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, June 10.

