Alleged Uber Driver Among Five Nabbed For DWI In Overnight Long Island Detail

Five people, including an alleged Uber driver, have been charged with driving while intoxicated overnight during an enforcement detail on Long Island.

The arrests were made Wednesday night, Nov. 24 into Thursday morning, Nov. 25 by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

"The night before Thanksgiving is historically a night where college students are home and get together with old friends," said Suffolk County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Paul Spinella. "Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. has recently taken to social media to remind residents, young and old, to drink responsibly and have a designated driver or call for a ride if you have been drinking.

"Unfortunately, one of those arrested last night included a driver who claimed to work for Uber on his way to pick up someone who was doing the right thing and calling for a ride."

Ezio Casimirri Jr., age 46, of Bellport, was stopped for speeding -- traveling at approximatelyy 80 miles per hour -- on Nicolls Road north of Greenbelt Parkway, Spinella said.

He reported to the deputy that he was a driver for Uber and was on his way to pick up his customer, Spinella said, adding that Casimirri consented to a breath test, registered a BAC of .10, and was arrested for DWI.

Melody Rivera, age 46, of Holbrook, was stopped on Veterans Highway north of Sunrise Highway for failure to maintain lane and not having lights activated at night, according to Spinella, who said Rivera was found to be intoxicated, and registered a BAC of .21. Due to the high BAC, she was charged with Aggravated DWI.

Luis Chavarria, age 32, of Shirley, was stopped on Sunrise Highway by Hospital Road for making an unsafe lane change and was found to be intoxicated, Spinella said. He consented to a breath test, registered a BAC of .16, and was arrested for DWI.

Rolando Lazo age 53, of Patchogue, was stopped on North Ocean Avenue by Sunrise Highway for failure to maintain lane, unsafe lane change, and failure to signal a lane change, according to Spinella, who added Lazo consented to a breath test, and registered a BAC of .16, and was charged with DWI.

Thomas McCarthy, age 21, of Lindenhurst, was stopped on North Ocean Avenue north of Roe Blvd for running a stop sign, Spinella said, adding that McCarthy consented to a breath test, registered a BAC of .15, and was charged with DWI.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together and give thanks with family and friends," Toulon said. "Unfortunately, that celebrating sometimes leads to poor choices and dangerous situations on our county’s roads.

"I commend my staff for their hard work in safely removing these impaired drivers from the streets so that those traveling for Thanksgiving can arrive safe and sound.”

