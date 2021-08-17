Alert Issued For Wanted Man On Long Island Following DWI Arrest

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down a wanted man.

The Suffolk County Sheriff applied for and received a warrant for area resident Justin A. Parris' arrest on Friday, Aug. 6 following his arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Police said that Parris is wanted by the Suffolk County First District Court for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent, the legal limit in New York.

According to investigators, Parris, age 23, is approximately 6-foot-1 weighing 175 pounds with black hair and black eyes. His last known address was in the Mastic and Shirley area.

Anyone with information regarding Parris or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff's Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@suffolkcountyny.gov.

