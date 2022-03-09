Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Port Washington Man

Jose Francisco Yanes-Zecena
Jose Francisco Yanes-Zecena Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Seen him?

 An alert has been issued by police seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing by friends and family.

On Long Island, the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad and the Port Washington Police Department released a photo of Jose Francisco Yanes-Zecena, who was reported missing on Tuesday, March 8.

Police said that Yanes-Zecena was last seen in the area of his Columbia Place home in Port Washington, and he is believed to have left the area on foot.

Yanes-Zecena was described as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing black pants and a black jacket.

 His destination is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Yanes-Zecena’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the MissingPersons Squad at (516) 573-7347.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.