Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Teen

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island.

Heimy Rodenzo-Flores was last seen leaving her home in Hempstead at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said Heimy was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. that day.

She is described as being 5 feet tall and 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Her clothing description and possible destination are unknown, authorities said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.