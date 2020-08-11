Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Man

An alert has been issued by police for a missing 80-year-old Long Island man.

John Turnbaugh, 80, was last seen leaving his New Hyde Park residence on Monday, Aug. 10 at 11:10 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

He was driving a gray 2019 Honda Accord with New York registration EBC9339.

Turnbaugh is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds and gray hair.

He was wearing a blue and white checkered short-sleeve button-down shirt and blue jeans.

According to police, he suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at 516- 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.