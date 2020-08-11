Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: 'Your Franchise Can Be Revoked, I Am Not Bluffing,' Cuomo Warns PSEG
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Man

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
John Turnbaugh
John Turnbaugh Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

An alert has been issued by police for a missing 80-year-old  Long Island man.

John Turnbaugh, 80,  was last seen leaving his New Hyde Park residence on Monday, Aug. 10 at 11:10 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

He was driving a gray 2019 Honda Accord with New York registration EBC9339.

Turnbaugh is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds and gray hair. 

He was wearing a blue and white checkered short-sleeve button-down shirt and blue jeans. 

According to police, he suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at 516- 573-7347 or 911.

