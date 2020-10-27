Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

A 24-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Coram woman who is five months pregnant.

Gianna Lettieri was last seen on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. in the parking lot of her residence in Coram, located at North Isle Village apartment complex.

Lettieri is 5-foot-4 inches tall, 115 pounds with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green tank top, dark gray or black slacks and boots.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Lettieri’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

