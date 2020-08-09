Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

A 62-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for Donald Harrison, a Port Jefferson Station resident with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

Harrison left a residence on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station on Sunday, Sept.7 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Harrison 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with graying hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Harrison’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.