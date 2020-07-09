Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

An alert has been issued by police for a missing vulnerable 82-year-old man on Long Island.

Police agencies on Long Island are attempting to locate Allen Klein, who was reported missing in the area of Speonk and Remsenburg in Southampton.

Klein went missing at approximately noon on Thursday, July 9, police said. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black shorts, sandals, and his medical alert bracelet.

Anyone who has seen or sees Klein has been asked to contact the Town of Southampton Police Department by calling (631) 728-3400.

