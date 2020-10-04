Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Zak Failla
Israel Ramos, 56
Israel Ramos, 56 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a missing man who may be armed with a handgun.

An alert has been issued by the Suffolk County Police Department as they attempt to locate a 56-year-old Farmingville man who was reported missing on Thursday, April 9.

Israel Ramos, 56, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday at a Basswood Lane home, police said.

Ramos was described as being approximately 5-foot-11 weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a 2016 blue Chevy van, with New York license plate 55831JX.  The van has white lettering with the word KABACK and the number 208 on it.  According to police, Ramos may be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding Ramos’ whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police detectives in the Sixth Squad by calling (631) 854-8652 or 911.

