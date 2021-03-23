Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 27-Year-Old

Cathal Schlageter
Cathal Schlageter Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Cathal Schlageter, age 27, of Selden, was last seen by a family member at Independence Plaza in Selden on Saturday, March 20 at approximately 3 p.m., said Suffolk County Police said, who have issued a Silver Alert.

He was driving a red 1999 Toyota Corolla, license plate GXB 7544. He was reported missing today at approximately 11 a.m., according to police.

He is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Police noted that he has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and may be suicidal.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Schlageter’s location is asked to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

