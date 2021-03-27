Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

Daily Voice
Mykenzie McMillan
Mykenzie McMillan Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Mykenzie McMillan, age 15, was last seen at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, March 26, leaving her Nesconset home on foot, said Suffolk County Police, who have issued a Silver Alert, noting she may be suicidal.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

 She was wearing a white sweatshirt and black leggings.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on McMillan’s location to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or call 911.

