Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old Boy

A 15-year-old Long Island boy has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Michael Tyler Peterson, who goes by Tyler and is Autistic, left his Sayville residence at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, Suffolk County Police said, in issuing a Silver Alert.

Peterson is 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with black basketball shorts, white socks, and black sneakers, according to police.

He was carrying a black backpack and was riding a blue hybrid-style mountain bike. He may be in the Bohemia area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Peterson’s location to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or call 911.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

