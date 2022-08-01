Contact Us
Suspect At Large After 20-Year-Old Shot In Front Of Long Island Home
Alert Issued For Missing Hicksville Teen Who Frequents These Nassau County Communities

Kathy Reakes
Missing: Justin Eng
Missing: Justin Eng Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

Justin Eng, age 18, of Hicksville, was reported missing on Sunday, July 31.

Eng was last seen leaving his Fox Place residence around 3 p.m., said the Nassau County Police.

He is described as being 6-foot-1, 125 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers, police said.

Eng's destination is unknown but he does frequent Levittown, Seaford, East Meadow, and Bethpage.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Eng to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

