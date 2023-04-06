Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 12-Year-Old

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Valeria Chavez, age 12, was last seen leaving her residence in Hempstead at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

She is described as being 5-foot-5, 155 pounds, with brown-and-blonde colored hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black pajama pants, and red and white colored sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

