Alert Issued For Man Who Went Missing From Long Island Veterans Center

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 56-year-old veteran who lives with a mental illness, according to police.

Perry Brown, of Patchogue, was last seen leaving the Northport Veterans Association Center on Thursday, Dec. 3 at approximately 3 p.m., but never returned to his home on Station Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

He is approximately 5-foot-8, weighs about 120 pounds and wears wire-rim glasses. Police said he may have left the hospital via bus.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.