Alert Issued For Man Who Went Missing From Long Island Veterans Center

Christina Coulter
Perry Brown was last seen leaving the Northport VA Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 3 at approximately 3 p.m.
Perry Brown was last seen leaving the Northport VA Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 3 at approximately 3 p.m. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 56-year-old veteran who lives with a mental illness, according to police. 

Perry Brown, of Patchogue, was last seen leaving the Northport Veterans Association Center on Thursday, Dec. 3 at approximately 3 p.m., but never returned to his home on Station Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police. 

He is approximately 5-foot-8, weighs about 120 pounds and wears wire-rim glasses. Police said he may have left the hospital via bus. 

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552. 

