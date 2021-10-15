Contact Us
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Failing To Pay More Than $100K In Child Support On Long Island

Zak Failla
Stephen Soto
Stephen Soto Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

Seen him?

Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert as they attempt to track down an alleged deadbeat dad who owes more than $100,000 in back child support.

Stephen R. Soto, age 57, is wanted for a Suffolk County Family Court warrant of arrest for failure to pay child support, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

Soto, who has been wanted for more than four years, has been described as being 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache.

He is last known to have ties to the New York City area.

Anyone with information regarding Soto or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@SuffolkCountyNY.gov.

