Alert Issued For Long Island Man Wanted For Assault

Know him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a suspect who assaulted another man in a parking lot outside a Long Island market last month.

Suffolk County Police said that on Saturday, April 11, the suspect was attempting to back out of his parking spot at Uncle Giuseppe’s on Walt Whitman Road in Melville when another shopper blocked his SUV with a shopping cart.

When the suspect got out of his truck to approach the person blocking him, the suspect punched the victim several times in the face, causing injuries, police said. The victim was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and later released.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2016 white Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information regarding the man or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

