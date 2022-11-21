Alert Issued For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck 17-Year-Old In Island Park, Police Say

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage pedestrian on Long Island.

The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Island Park, near Newport and Long Beach roads, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said after striking the 17-year-old pedestrian, the male driver got out of his car, looked at the victim, and then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police did not immediately say whether the victim was injured or provide an update on their condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 35 years old with a large build. He was wearing glasses at the time.

Police described his vehicle as a white, 4-door Lexus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.