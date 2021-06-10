Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing On Long Island

A teenage girl has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Washington D.C. teen who was staying at a residential facility in Brentwood and is bipolar.

Angela Kajzer, age 17, was last seen at Outreach, located at 400 Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood, on Wednesday, June 9 at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Kajzer is approximately 55-foot-3, 127 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt with a lion logo and gray sweatpants. She may be traveling to New York City, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Kajzer’s location to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

