82-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured In Roosevelt House Fire

An elderly woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being rescued from a house fire on Long Island.

Fire crews were called at around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with reports of a Roosevelt home engulfed in flames on East Raymond Avenue near Nassau Road.

When police arrived, they found a 79-year-old man outside who had escaped the home, Nassau County Police said.

First Precinct officers and members of the Roosevelt Fire Department then used a newly issued tool called a Dynamic Entry Breaching Sledge to break open the home’s rear wall.

Inside, crews located and removed an 82-year-old woman. No other victims were in the home at the time.

Both residents suffered smoke inhalation and were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition, police said. The male resident was listed in stable condition.

A Nassau County Police officer was also treated for a leg injury sustained in the rescue operation.

Eight other fire departments responded to the scene and helped Roosevelt fire crews extinguish the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the home.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department’s arson and bomb squad are investigating what caused the fire.

