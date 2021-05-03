8-Month-Old Girl Dies From Injuries Sustained In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

A baby has died after suffering critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, May 2, in Wyandanch.

A 2006 Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Davidson Street, near Pine Street, when it collided with a westbound 2010 Lexus and overturned, Suffolk County Police said. The driver of the Murano fled the scene on foot.

A passenger in the Murano, 8-month-old Saige Berry, of Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, May 3, police announced Saige Berry had died from the injuries sustained.

Berry’s mother, Dywanna Finney, age 24, of Wyandanch, a passenger in the Murano, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, Tyesha Forte, age 42, of Wyandanch, sustained minor injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. All calls will be kept confidential.

