70-Year-Old Faces Assault Charge After Crash Injuring Officer In Elmont

A Long Island man has been arrested after allegedly striking a police vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in Elmont around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Nassau County officers, John Sferlazza, age 70, Elmont, was driving a 2004 Honda when he sideswipe the driver’s side of a Radio Motor Patrol vehicle causing damage and physical injury to the officer operating the vehicle.

Sferlazza left the scene but officers that observed the incident performed a vehicle stop at Kiefer Avenue and Werns Avenue, police said.

Officers arrested Sferlazza without incident, police added.

The injured officer was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Sferlazza was charged with assault and leaving the scene of an incident with injury.

He was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Hempstead.

