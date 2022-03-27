7-Year-Old Girl Shot In Hempstead

Police are investigating after a 7-year-old girl was shot on Long Island.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 26 at around 2:50 p.m. in Hempstead.

Upon arrival at Evans Avenue, Hempstead Police officers discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to her left arm.

She was transported to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation, Nassau County Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.