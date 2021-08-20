7-Year-Old Dies From Injuries In Long Island Crash

One of two children who suffered critical injuries in a crash near a Long Island intersection has died.

The crash happened in Lake Grove at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Andreia Gaynor, age 40, of Farmingville, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse westbound on Middle Country Road, just west of Hawkins Lane, when she attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot on the south side of the street, Suffolk County Police said.

The Traverse then struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue being driven by Sungeethah Subramaniam, age 22, of Selden, police said.

Two children in the Traverse, 3-year-old Katelyn Gaynor, of Farmingville, and 7-year-old Harrison Frisenda, of Manorville, were transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

Late Friday afternoon, police announced Harrison Frisenda has died.

Subramaniam was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gaynor, an adult passenger in her vehicle, and three other children, ages 13, 10, and 3, were all transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

