Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Strong Thunderstorms Will Put Damper On Start Of July 4th Weekend: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street in West Hempstead.
Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street in West Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead.

A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street. 

 The collision caused the 2021 Chevy SUV to strike a pole.

The man driving the Camry was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The 41-year-old woman refused medical treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.