66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead.

A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.

The collision caused the 2021 Chevy SUV to strike a pole.

The man driving the Camry was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The 41-year-old woman refused medical treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

