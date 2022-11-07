61-Year-Old Man Injured In Head-On Crash In Bethpage

A 61-year-old man is recovering following a head-on car crash on Long Island that sent two people to the hospital.

Nassau County Police were called just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, with reports of a serious crash in Bethpage, at Hempstead Turnpike and Stewart Avenue.

Investigators said the man was heading northbound on Stewart Avenue in a Subaru Crosstrek when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Kia Sorento that was stopped at the traffic light head on.

The man suffered injuries to his head and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 49-year-old woman in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

There were no additional reports of injuries.

Nassau County Police impounded the Subaru to undergo safety checks.

The crash is still under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.