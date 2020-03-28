Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
54-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Tree On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Deerfield Road in Southampton.
Deerfield Road in Southampton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after he was thrown from a motorcycle when it crashed into a tree on Long Island, police said.

It happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

Southampton Town Police received an emergency call about a single-motorcycle accident on Deerfield Road.

Patrol officers immediately responded and found a motorcycle into a tree and the driver had apparently been thrown from the motorcycle upon impact with the tree., Southampton Town Police said.

Patrol officers attempted to render aid to the motorcyclist, however, he sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

Southampton Town Detective Division responded to investigate the cause of the accident and to identify the driver.

The driver has been identified as Jason M. Malak, 54, of New York City as the operator of the 2017 Kawasaki Motorcycle and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

