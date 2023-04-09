47-Year-Old From Cedarhurst Dies Nearly Week After Crash At Valley Stream Intersection

A man has died a week after suffering critical injuries in a crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, April 2 in Valley Stream.

A 47-year-old man operating a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Mill Road when the collision occurred with a 2010 gray Honda Civic driven by a 72-year-old man traveling southbound on Mill Road attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Birch Lane, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Sunday morning, April 9, Nassau County Police announced that the motorcyclist, identified as Daniel Berrios, of Cedarhurst, has died.

The driver of the Civic remained at the scene.

