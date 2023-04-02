47-Year-Old Critically Injured In Crash At Valley Stream Intersection

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, April 2 in Valley Stream.

A 47-year-old man operating a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Mill Road when the collision occurred with a 2010 gray Honda Civic driven by a 72-year-old man traveling southbound on Mill Road attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Birch Lane, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he is currently in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

The 72-year-old driver remained at the scene.

