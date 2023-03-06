Contact Us
45-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Busy Hempstead Roadway

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight on a busy Long Island roadway.
It happened just before 7:40 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Hempstead.

A 45-year-old man operating a 2013 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Peninsula Boulevard was struck by a 2014 Honda Accord operated by a 72-year-old woman as she attempted a left turn onto Grove Street, Nassau County Police said. 

 The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

 A brake safety check was performed on the Honda Accord at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.  

