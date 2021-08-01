Contact Us
42-Year-Old Airlifted After Long Island Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
New York Avenue at East 14th Street in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 42-year-old Long Island man was airlifted to the hospital after he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

The man was hit by a vehicle when he was on the east side of New York Avenue at East 14th Street in Huntington Station shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 when the incident happened, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle was going north on New York Avenue, according to police. 

The vehicle, which was described as a dark-colored sedan, left the scene without stopping, police said.

The victim was taken by Suffolk County Police helicopter to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call authorities at 631-854-8252.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

