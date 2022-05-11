40-Year-Old Local Man Accused Of Trespassing At Hicksville High School 'Numerous Times'

A Long Island man has been accused of trespassing on the grounds of a local high school.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of the Hicksville man for criminal trespassing that occurred between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Hicksville.

According to NCPD detectives, the man, Peter Centeno, age 40, violated a no-trespassing order against the Hicksville Public School District "numerous times by being on Hicksville High School grounds."

Officers located Centeno and he was placed under arrest without incident.

Centeno has been charged with six counts of third-degree criminal trespassing. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 5 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.