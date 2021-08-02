4-Year-Old Hit In Leg In Long Island Drive-By Shooting

A 4-year-old boy was hit in the leg while inside a mobile home during a drive-by shooting on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating after the child was shot in North Bay Shore around 7:15 p.m., Sunday, August 1.

Police responded to Manatuck Boulevard after a 911 call reported a shooting in the area.

The 4-year-old male child was inside a mobile home when a bullet went through the window and struck the child in the leg, Suffolk County Police said.

He was transported by family to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV in relation to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.