39-Year-Old Killed In Crash Causing Long Island Expressway Closure In North Hills

One person was killed in a two-vehicle overnight crash that led to the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in North Hills on the westbound side.

A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Paramedic. His identity has not yet been released.

The second driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Westbound lanes were closed through the morning commute during the accident investigation at Exit 36 before reopening around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

