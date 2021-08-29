Contact Us
Police & Fire

36-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

The area near where the crash happened
Police are investigating after a local man was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.

The 36-year-old man, identified as Peter Barreto, was riding a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle in Hauppauge shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence in front of 35 Robin Drive, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Barreto, a Hauppauge resident, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, police said. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 631-854-8452.

